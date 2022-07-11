ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading lower by 11.55% to $53.78 Monday morning. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid a resurgence...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

