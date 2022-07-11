Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.

