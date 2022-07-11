ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameela Jamil "dutifully accepts" the criticism of her She-Hulk character

By Amy West
 2 days ago

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil has assured critics that Titania's dishevelled appearance will make much more sense once they see the Marvel miniseries.

Over the weekend, a first-look glimpse at Jamil's supervillain Titania, who will be seen going toe to toe with Tatiana Maslany's titular hero when the show is released in August, was released – and the reaction wasn't entirely positive. As people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the character's hair and outfit, Jamil chimed in, joking that the backlash was entirely warranted.

"Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat," she tweeted in a reply to a Pop Crave post. "Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show, I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok [though]?"

See more

"I dutifully accept the crowd attack," Jamil laughed in a follow-up message. "You'll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character."

Created by Rick and Morty's Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will consist of ten episodes and sees 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters struggling to juggle work and her increasingly disappointing personal life. Both, it turns out, are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a 6-foot-7, green superhero.

The nine-episode series also stars Mark Ruffalo, as he reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Benedict Wong, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tim Roth, who's back as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

While we wait for She-Hulk to land on Disney Plus on August 17, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.

Followers
