New PlayStation studio Haven’s cloud tech is attracting the attention of the chief PS5 architect

By Hirun Cryer
 2 days ago
(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

The Jade Raymond-led Haven Studio has attracted the attention of the PS5's main architect.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab) earlier today on July 11, Jade Raymond spoke about the work the newly-acquired PlayStation studio is doing with the cloud, and how they're setting themselves up for long-term success with research and development surrounding the cloud.

"So [Mark Cerny] is one of the main reasons we're investing so much in R&D, and in this very senior engineering team," Raymond reveals. If you're unfamiliar with the name, Cerny was the lead systems architect behind not only the PS5, but also the PS4 before it.

"It's not just tied to cloud but also some more forward-thinking R&D," Raymond continues. "I'm not able to say too much now, but that's obviously one of the other things that's been a big attractor and is exciting to our team with PlayStation. Of course Mark Cerny is kind of like a rockstar, too, so being able to collaborate with him is really exciting.

Elsewhere in the interview, Raymond reveals former Rainbow Six Siege technical architect Jalal El Mansouri joined Haven Studio just a matter of weeks ago. "And the fact that Jalal is joining... there are a lot of bold ideas that we're looking forward to exploring," Raymond teases.

Outside of this, we only know Haven Studio is working on a live service game under PlayStation, exclusively for the PS5. Raymond revealed as much earlier this year in March, when the then-independent developer announced it would officially be acquired by PlayStation. Between this and the move to acquire Bungie, PlayStation is going big on live service games over the next few years.

Here's a look into why Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Haven Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdusu_0gbecNMP00

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.

Comments / 0

Konami will relist Metal Gear Solid games on digital storefronts

In celebration of Metal Gear's 35th anniversary, Konami is preparing to relist previously-delisted games in the series. Earlier today on July 13, Konami's Japanese Twitter account put out the statement below. The statement reads that in celebration of the Metal Gear series' 35th anniversary today, the company is preparing to "resume sales" of games in the series that were previously delisted.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Prime Day Switch, PS5, And Xbox Series X Game Deals

It's the final stretch of Prime Day 2022, Amazon's annual festival of deep discounts and hard-to-beat deals. Only a few hours remain to get in on the shopping event, and if you're in the market for new Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S games, now's a great time to score a deal. We've rounded up a number of games that have had their prices slashed, which includes discounts on a number of titles that were released within the last year. Many of the deals highlighted in this roundup do not require an Amazon Prime membership to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
