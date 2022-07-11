ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Man accused of waving guns, threatening to shoot people

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmnfP_0gbecEPs00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he threatened to shoot people while waving a pistol and rifle.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Sunday around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to 46 Barney Street for the report of a man waving a pistol and rifle while threatening to shoot people in front of the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcVxx_0gbecEPs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9Ma8_0gbecEPs00

Investigators stated they found Robert Shreve, 42 of Wilkes-Barre inside the home at the time they arrived.

Police say Shreve surrendered and were able to arrest him on the scene

Charges have been filed against Shreve.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot Dead Outside Warehouse In Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot dead in Allentown overnight. The shooting happened outside the Lineage Logistics Warehouse on Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township.  Police say they found the woman laying next to a shot up car in the warehouse’s parking lot.  CBS3 has also been told a male suspect ran from the scene.  There’s no word yet on any motive.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Juvenile arrested, stolen car hits police unit

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a juvenile after the report of a group of suspicious juveniles were found in possession of a stolen car. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Larch Lane for a group of suspicious juveniles in a vehicle.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Men wanted after attempted Pennsylvania gas station kidnapping

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to kidnap a gas station clerk. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B in Waynesburg Barracks say on July 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m. two white males attempted to lure a gas station clerk toward a gray van.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Pa. State Police releases firearm purchase denials for Q2 of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 15 the number of firearm purchases details and investigations during the second quarter of 2022. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs and licensed firearms dealers to determine whether or not a person can legally obtain a license to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges held for court against accused accomplice in shooting at basketball courts at Poconos park

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for one of the two people arrested for their involvement in a fight that led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos. Pocono Township Police arrested Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both of East Stroudsburg for being associated to the shooter in the case. They were charged as accomplices.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Violent Crime
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Multiple cars struck during police chase

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities arrested a man after they say he led police on a chase and struck multiple cars along the way with a juvenile in the passenger seat. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 6:00 p.m., officers saw a...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three arrested after routine traffic stop turns chaotic

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people on Friday night after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation turned violent. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, they performed a traffic stop for a car that had a vehicle code violation around 8:00 p.m., on Friday on Kidder Street near the Ocean State Job Lot, and in the car were Joshua Clemens of Newfoundland, Jena Rice of Roseto, and Bonnie Gunderman of Salem Township.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In Poconos Jet Ski Accident: Authorities

A woman died after falling off a jet ski in the Poconos Thursday, July 7, authorities said. Lorena Lauer, 19, of Stroudsburg (Jackson Township) was on a jet ski at Camp Pocono Trails in Reeders around 5:45 p.m. when she fell and went underwater, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
REEDERS, PA
WBRE

PA woman loses $46,698 in Wells Fargo scam, police

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a woman in Pike County lost $46,968.00 in a Wells Fargo scam on June 28. According to officials, a 67-year-old woman received a Microsoft message on her computer saying her computer has been breached. Investigators said the victim then...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy