Motel housekeeper finds couple overdosing near 4-year-old grandchild, Bradenton police say

By Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

A couple was found overdosing in a Bradenton motel room by a housekeeper on Saturday morning, police said Monday.

Their 4-year-old grandchild was also found in the room.

At about 10:30 a.m., a housekeeper providing room service in the motel in the 1400 block of 14th Street West downtown found the unconscious couple and called 911, Bradenton police said in a news release on Monday morning.

Hotel staff administered Narcan, which reverse the affects of an opiod overdose, to the 46-year-old woman. When paramedics arrived, they provided Narcan to the 51-year-old man.

The man and woman were taken Manatee Memorial Hospital under Florida’s Marchman Act — which allows law enforcement to take someone to detoxification or addictions receiving facility involuntary.

The 4-year-old child, who was unharmed, has been taken into protective custody by a Child Protective Services investigator with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office handles all child welfare investigations in Manatee County for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with any information about this case, can call Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355. Information may also be emailed to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com .

WFLA

Bradenton couple saved after ODing in front of grandchild

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple was saved Saturday morning after police said a motel employee found them unconscious in a room with their 4-year-old grandchild. According to the Bradenton Police Department, the motel employee was providing room service when they found a 51-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota teen is charged with loitering and prowling, resisting law enforcement without violence and motor vehicle theft after breaking into five cars over the weekend. All five cars were left unlocked and the teen went around grabbing car door handles. The unlocked cars were ransacked...
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota police see uptick in car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. — For people living in Sarasota, police are issuing a reminder to lock your car doors. On Saturday, the Sarasota Police Department posted on Facebook saying detectives were investigating at least five to six car burglaries in the area of 10th Street. "The cars were left unlocked,...
Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

