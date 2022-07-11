Wood River player Andrew Emerson shines in Pocatello Legion game

High pressure to our north moves into Canada, and the high to the south from the four corners pushes east and a pacific low makes it way across northern Idaho as we combine some monsoonal flow from the south and west with hot temps for scattered storms into eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Highs today warrant a heat advisory for the valleys and major cities along the I-15 corridor as we pop 95-99 degrees. 93 in Rexburg. Mid to upper 80's in Driggs and Jackson. Winds will follow from the southwest for today at 10-20+ mph and gustier around storms. We've got alot of heat ahead with moisture to pop some storm chances the rest of the week. Mountains will see the greatest chance of thunderstorms it looks like - around 40%.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO