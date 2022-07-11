ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Man shot seven times during armed robbery while meeting with prostitute

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D64gS_0gbebcRP00

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Two people have been arrested on attempted murder and armed robbery charges for the April 21st shooting of a man who was patronizing a prostitute.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the victim was attacked by Lashaver Laquita Willis and Anthony Sherrod Alexander around 3:30 a.m. on April 21st after Willis flagged down the victim on the 1400 block of Northwest Six Street.

The victim had been a client of Willis' for several months.

Willis told the victim to drive to the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street and she followed him on a bicycle.

Willis then got into the victim's car and started the sex act, but the victim noticed a gunman approaching in the rearview mirror.

The man tried to start his car to drive away, but the gunman opened the driver’s door and pointed the gun at the man’s face.

Willis grabbed the man’s hand to prevent him from starting the car.

The gunman, identified as Anthony Sherrod Alexander, ordered the victim to take off all his clothes and hand over his wallet, Apple watch, cellphone and car keys.

Investigators say the victim complied and got out of the car naked from the waist down.

As the victim ran off, Alexander chased him, and opened fire, hitting the man seven times in his legs.

Alexander was arrested on May 13th and Willis was arrested on May 21st.

Both Willis and Alexander are being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

NewsRadio WFLA

