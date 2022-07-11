ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Faces Triple Threat as Three Investigations Ramp Up in Same Week

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Former President Donald Trump faces a particularly turbulent week as significant developments are expected in a number of investigations surrounding him.

Over the next seven days, criminal, civil and Congressional panels investigating incidents where Trump is implicated will all hear key testimonies as part of ongoing proceedings.

On Tuesday, the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021 is set to stage its latest hearing on the events leading up to the Capitol riots. The committee's seventh live televised hearing is set to focus on connections between the Trump administration and far-right extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Former President Donald Trump will be the focus of three separate hearings this week as the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots holds a televised hearing this week and a criminal probe in Georgia and a civil case in New York, both involving Trump, are also holding hearings. Bridget Bennett/Getty Images

Members of the Congressional committee have already previewed it will be looking into how Trump's "Be there, will be wild!" tweet on December 19, 2020 urging his supporters to attend the election protest on January 6 was seen as an invitation by the militia groups.

Several leading members of the Proud Boy and Oath Keepers have been charged in connection to the January 6 riot, including those accused of seditious conspiracy.

It is also believed that testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will also be played at Tuesday's hearing.

Cipollone is said to have expressed fears to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that if Trump marched with his supporters to the Capitol on January 6 that the administration was "going to get charged with every crime imaginable."

The lawyer also frequently pushed back on the former president's attempts to overthrow the government.

Cipollone sat for a closed-door deposition with the January 6 panel on Friday, July 8.

Also on Tuesday, a British filmmaker behind the three-part docuseries Unprecedented is scheduled to testify to a grand jury in Georgia investigating if Trump and his inner circle committed a crime in their attempts to overturn the election results.

Alex Holder was subpoenaed by prosecutors who asked for "all video footage and other materials related to Unprecedented," which detailed the Trump family in the final few weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign, as well as the aftermath of the January 6 attack.

Holder's lawyer, Russell Smith, previously confirmed to the Associated Press that the filmmaker will appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on July 12.

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, originally looked into Trump's phone call in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes to help him beat Joe Biden.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing, describing the January 2021 call with Raffensperger as "perfect."

The probe is also looking into what prosecutors call "a multi-state, coordinated plan" by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.

On Friday, Trump and two of his adult children—Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.—will finally testify under oath as part of the New York Attorney General's civil probe into alleged tax fraud carried out by the Trump Organization.

Letitia James' long-running probe is looking into allegations the family business exaggerated the value of assets in order to obtain better loans, tax breaks and other financial benefits.

Following a number of failed appeals and legal hearings, Trump and his two children agreed to answer questions under oath from July 15, unless there is an intervention from the Court of Appeals.

In February, New York judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the Trumps should be forced to comply with their subpoena issued to them by James as part of the probe, ruling the attorney general has a "clear right" to investigate the fraud claims.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the probe he also calls a "witch hunt." The former president has repeatedly accused James, who is Black, of conducting a politically motivated and "racist" inquiry into him and his family.

Finally, former White House adviser Steve Bannon will begin his trial for contempt of court allegations on July 18.

Bannon was charged in November for refusing to comply with the subpoena issued to him by the January 6 committee.

Bannon is reported to be now willing to testify to the panel after Trump vowed to waive executive privilege, which shields communications from the president and his executive branch from becoming public.

The Department of Justice has since said Trump never invoked the privilege and that it couldn't have been used anyway as a "total noncompliance" for Bannon to not comply with the subpoena in the first place.

The department added that Bannon still has not produced documents requested as part of the subpoena issued last September and that his apparent willingness to testify is merely a "last-ditch attempt" to avoid accountability.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

Comments / 90

TJ L
1d ago

Trump's got a big Cult Following - Just like Jim Jones. Both Cults will end with lots of screaming and crying.  Jones's Cult already has - Trump's Cult is doing that right now. You can tell by the Anti-American supporting Trumpers postings.  It's down to the American Constitution vs Trump Cult now.

Reply(2)
35
Red Hot Cinnamon
2d ago

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens....Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens.... Trump sitting in prison tied up with strings......These are a few of my favorite things...Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels......Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles....Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings....These are a few of my favorite things....Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes....Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes.....Silver-white winters that melt into springs.....These are a few of my favorite things....When the dog bites....When the bee stings.....When I'm feeling sad....I simply remember my favorite things...And then I don't feel so bad.....

Reply(25)
31
Dennis Couch
1d ago

poor Donald being locked up would be one of my favorite things

Reply(1)
33
