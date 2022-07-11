ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Exotic New Particles Seen in Hadron Collider Unearth New Secrets of Physics

By Ed Browne
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a newly upgraded Large Hadron Collider that's more powerful than ever, scientists have spotted exotic combinations of tiny particles known as...

Related
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”.Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.“If Bennu was completely packed, that would imply nearly solid rock, but we found a lot of void space in the surface,” said Kevin Walsh, a member of the OSIRIS-REx science team from Southwest Research Institute.“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong” added Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx.Scientists were...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope

While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
