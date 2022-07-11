ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy summer evenings in Brooklyn with free coffee and a movie

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

If you're looking for a fun activity to relieve stress during the work week, head over to Fort Greene Park for coffee and a movie.

This summer's "Showtime in the Park" will bring movies and specially made, barista-style coffee to Fort Greene Park on Thursday nights in July, thanks to a partnership between Brooklyn Magazine, Gowanus-based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and CoffeesUp, Abbotsford's coffee subscription application.

The movie showings will move to Prospect Park on Wednesday nights in August.

Visit Brooklyn Magazine's website for more information and the official movie lineup, which includes the upcoming showing of "Selena" on Thursday.

