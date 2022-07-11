ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danica McKellar Always Gushes Over Spending Time With Son Draco! Meet Her Only Child

By Samantha Agate
Hallmark star Danica McKellar’s greatest joy is spending time with her family! The Wonder Years alum is a mom to one son, Draco, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Verta. Keep scrolling to meet Danica’s only child.

Who Is Danica McKellar’s Son, Draco?

After marrying Mike in 2009, Danica gave birth to the couple’s first child one year later. The television personality was in labor for 36 hours before welcoming her little one. Mike suggested naming the baby Draco, which was inspired by the name of a northern constellation.

“He’d heard the name and loved it,” she told People after her son’s birth. “He said, ‘Once we’re gone, the constellation will keep looking out for him.’ It makes me cry every time I hear it. So of course, that made it a winner! I love it. It’s a cool, strong name.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHLKV_0gbeayeM00
Courtesy of Danica McKellar/Instagram

The Kiss My Math author filed for divorce from the composer in 2012. Two years later, she married attorney Scott Sveslosky. He is a dad to one son, Hunter, from a previous relationship.

“He’s a great partner — sweet, supportive, loving. We each brought a child into our marriage — Hunter’s 14, and my son, Draco, is 8,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed to Closer in April 2019. “We’re raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!”

Danica began homeschooling Draco in kindergarten. The California native earned a degree in mathematics, so it’s no surprise that her son also developed a love for math.

“He’s pretty good at adding now. He knows how to add on his fingers,” Danica told People in 2014.

The Young Justice actress also said that her little one is “super smart” and “so much fun.” Their fun mother-son adventures are often documented on Danica’s Instagram page including taking trips to Disneyland and enjoying meals together.

What Has Danica Said About Having More Children?

When speaking to Closer, Danica could not contain her joy over the bonding moments she gets to have with her son.

“I love inspiring people with my math books, I love providing quality entertainment with my Hallmark Channel movies — I love all that,” she said. “But spending time with my little guy is just so precious. There’s no contest, and I’m really grateful.”

In terms of expanding her family, the Domino Masters judge opened up about her and Scott’s desire to have another child in the past.

“We actually tried, but it didn’t happen, and that’s OK. I have such a great relationship with my son,” she explained. “I’m 44, a little on the older side, and we’re not not trying. Who knows? I joke with Scott, if we’re not going to have a kid, maybe we should open a foster home!”

