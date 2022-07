A man is behind bars after a SWAT standoff with an armed man in Faribault. Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. Faribault officers responded at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday to a weapons complaint. A man and his adult son reported they had been walking in the 400 block of Central Ave when they were confronted by a man yelling and swearing at them. The man then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the pair while continuing to yell, according to a Faribault Police Department press release. He then went into an apartment.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO