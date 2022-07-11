ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Woman’s Bushy Brows Won’t Stop Growing Following Eyebrow Transplant

By Lauryn Snapp
PopCrush
PopCrush
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman's dream of having full, bushy brows came true after she underwent an eyebrow transplant — but she says she now has to trim them once a month because they won't stop growing. According to The Mirror, as a teenager, 36-year-old Isabelle Kutxi over-plucked her eyebrows regularly...

popcrush.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#Mirror
Lefty Graves

10 year old walks to grocery store comes home with cow

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father-in-law, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father-in-law was a very intelligent young man. He wanted to be as helpful as possible to his family and everyone he knew. So one afternoon, when he was 10-years-old, his mother sent him to the grocery store with enough money to cover a few items he could easily carry back home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The US Sun

I turned up to my baby shower but the day didn’t go to plan & my friends and family were left stunned when I walked in

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned up to her own baby shower with her newborn in arms after she’d given birth to him days earlier in secret. TikTok user Becky Lynne, whose account is under the name @beckylynne4, shared a video of the moment she walked in to surprise everyone - and their priceless reactions when they realised what had happened.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Slate

Help! My Mom-Friends Resent Me for Not Wanting My Husband to Do More At Home.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a stay-at-home mom with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old. My husband works long hours at a very intense, high-stress job in order to afford our wonderful house, top-flight health insurance, retirement and college savings, cars, vacations, and the thousand little nice things that make our lives more bearable, even when it feels like the world is going to hell. We have a weekly cleaning service for the big stuff like floors and bathrooms, but other than that I do close to 100 percent of the housework and childcare. My husband plays with the kids and reads to them for an hour or so before bed, watches them for a couple of hours on weekends, and that’s it. And dare I say … I’m happy? I feed, bathe, change, cook, do laundry, errands, appointments, take the kids to parks and museums … and I still get far more reading and writing done than when I was single, working a 40-hour-a-week office job that mentally exhausted me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman divides opinion by placing 6ft swimming pool in her front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - as some love the community spirit but others say it’s ‘grim’

A woman has delighted some TikTok users by sharing how she keeps her swimming pool in the front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - while others have claimed the set-up is ‘grim’. UK-based Jackie Bielby decided to place the 6ft pool in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Khloé Kardashian Laughs About Kids Interrupting Her and Kim Kardashian's Pilates Class: 'Mom Life'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian will always find a way to get the work done. The two moms powered through a workout Sunday in Khloe's home Pilates studio, even with their kids crawling on top of them. The Good American founder shared a photo from their session that showed Kim and Khloé, 38, on their sides on Pilates reformers. True Thompson, 4, and cousin Saint West, 6, played at their respective mom's feet while North West, 9, sat on a bench in between, facing the instructor.
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

“My parents didn’t set me up for success”, Mother faced criticism from her followers after she ‘forced’ her teenage daughter to sign a lease and pay rent in order to keep living at home

Mother faced criticism from her followers after she reportedly ‘forced’ her teenage daughter to sign a lease and pay rent in order to keep living at home. The woman shared video on her social media account, showing her 18-year-old daughter signing some paperwork. Now, the 18-year-old teen must pay $100 per month. Many of her followers said that this is wrong and it may do irreparable long-term damage to their relationship. The woman made another video for her critics with and explained herself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

PopCrush

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy