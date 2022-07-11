Auburn intersection to briefly close Tuesday for signal pole installation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple systems are coming together to enhance the moisture over the next few days in the Chattahoochee Valley so plan on (heavy) rain at times although trends are pointing at lower rain totals here with higher amounts to our west and southwest. For Wednesday, some showers will be around in spots this morning with more breaks in the clouds and rain this afternoon; many of us may end up having a pretty dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 before showers and storms drop down from the northwest toward evening. It may be a bit breezy as a front approaches. There is about a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms anticipated by tonight. More clouds than sun are in the forecast Thursday with several scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening (around 60-70% coverage). Temps top out in the 80s. Friday still may be somewhat unsettled. Storms should become more spaced out across the valley by the weekend with more sun mixing in with the clouds. Next week, looks fairly typical of July at this point with some rain and storms around, albeit lower coverage than this week allowing us to max out in the low 90s again.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO