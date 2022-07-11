ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn intersection to briefly close Tuesday for signal pole installation

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn intersection will close for a short while Tuesday morning while...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3

ALABAMA: Gas leak leads to multi-lane road closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A gas leak has led to a road closure in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The gas leak happened at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and resulted in all lanes of Alabama 110 and Chantilly Parkway, in Montgomery County, to close for an undetermined amount of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

OPELIKA: Sportsplex Pkwy closes as roundabout construction continues

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Beginning on July 12, a well-trafficked Opelika road will close as Robinson Paving continues to construct a roundabout. Sportsplex Parkway will be inaccessible as Phase Three of the construction begins. The surrounding intersections will function as a 3-way-stop. For more information on the roundabout, click...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Case in fatal crash involving construction workers in Opelika headed to grand jury

The Opelika Police Department confirmed the vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon involved two construction workers and that the case will eventually go before a grand jury. At approximately 3:37 p.m. on Monday, Opelika Police and Fire first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in...
WRBL News 3

Construction workers injured after vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders on scene confirm several construction workers are injured after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika. Opelika police confirm two individuals were struck by a vehicle in the construction zone on Marvyn. They are alert and...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Construction worker dies after struck by vehicle on Mayvyn Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two construction workers are injured following a vehicle hitting them on Mayvyn Parkway in Opelika. The incident happened in a construction zone near Southview Elementary School. One victim, a 45-year-old male, was transported via helicopter, and the other 63-year-old male victim was transported via ambulance to...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika: 2 pedestrians hit on Marvyn Parkway, 1 has died

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle is under investigation in Opelika. According to police, the crash happened on July 11, 2022, on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Police officers and the fire department responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene following the crash.
OPELIKA, AL
#Traffic Signals
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Eufaula house fire, investigation continues

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued.  On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Lighting upgrades underway for Opelika Courthouse Square

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in Opelika, you might have noticed the courthouse square downtown is closed off. That’s because it’s getting significant upgrades to the electrical and light systems. According to Opelika Power Services, they are upgrading the lighting at the courthouse square across...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Vehicle crash in Opelika involving two pedestrians takes the life of 63-year-old man

Monday afternoon Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash that involved two pedestrians, one of which later succumbed to their injuries. At approximately 3:37 p.m. first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in Opelika and located two individuals who “appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the police report said.
OPELIKA, AL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Residential fire fatality on Sanford Ave.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
EUFAULA, AL
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a bank robbery. According to Crimestoppers, the robbery happened Monday in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road. Google maps show a BB&T located in the area where the robbery took place.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Police are searching for 26-year-old Christopher Williams. Police say he was last seen on Saturday. He was possibly wearing a red T-shirt. No other details were released. Anyone who knows Williams’...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

City council members in Columbus attempting to fix yard waste issue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It’s a concern out there by citizens that have had their yard waste, particularly sitting on the side of the street for weeks,” says District 9 council member Judy Thompson. Three weeks, that’s how long Columbus residents have to wait to have yard waste removed from overflowing bins.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Rain at times the next few days, Not a washout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple systems are coming together to enhance the moisture over the next few days in the Chattahoochee Valley so plan on (heavy) rain at times although trends are pointing at lower rain totals here with higher amounts to our west and southwest. For Wednesday, some showers will be around in spots this morning with more breaks in the clouds and rain this afternoon; many of us may end up having a pretty dry afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 before showers and storms drop down from the northwest toward evening. It may be a bit breezy as a front approaches. There is about a 50-60% coverage of rain and storms anticipated by tonight. More clouds than sun are in the forecast Thursday with several scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening (around 60-70% coverage). Temps top out in the 80s. Friday still may be somewhat unsettled. Storms should become more spaced out across the valley by the weekend with more sun mixing in with the clouds. Next week, looks fairly typical of July at this point with some rain and storms around, albeit lower coverage than this week allowing us to max out in the low 90s again.
COLUMBUS, GA

