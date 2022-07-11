Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle. The crash happened in the around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in the 13000 block of US 23 near Catlettsburg.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says an EMT and a patient were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one was injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The complaint also states deputies observed that Jarrell allegedly was allegedly “groggy with droopy eyelids.” Deputies say Jarrell allegedly told them he had taken his medication while on duty about four hours prior to receiving the call for the transport.

According to the complaint, Jarrell allegedly told deputies he had attempted to refuse the call because he did not think he should drive, but was allegedly told by dispatchers that he had to take the transport.

Authorities say Jarrell allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and was then arrested and taken to a nearby medical facility for a blood draw.

