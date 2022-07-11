ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle. The crash happened in the around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 9, in the 13000 block of US 23 near Catlettsburg.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says an EMT and a patient were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one was injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The complaint also states deputies observed that Jarrell allegedly was allegedly “groggy with droopy eyelids.” Deputies say Jarrell allegedly told them he had taken his medication while on duty about four hours prior to receiving the call for the transport.

According to the complaint, Jarrell allegedly told deputies he had attempted to refuse the call because he did not think he should drive, but was allegedly told by dispatchers that he had to take the transport.

Authorities say Jarrell allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and was then arrested and taken to a nearby medical facility for a blood draw.

q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Truck Stolen From Dealership

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are currently looking for a stolen truck that was said to have been taken from a dealership last week. According to police, the Black 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen from Affordable Automotive in Harold either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WDBJ7.com

Hurley native killed in Buchanan crash

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hurley man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 11:23 p.m. to Route 460, a third of a mile east of Route 83. Police say 34-year-old Ronald Lee Dave Stacey was driving...
BUCHANAN, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

No bond for Storz; arraignment set for Aug. 1

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The man accused of murdering three Floyd County law enforcement officers and a police dog will appear in court next month to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty. Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, is accused of firing on officers as they approached his...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky man indicted in slaying of 3 police officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer, according to media reports. Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County, a rural hilly county in Appalachia, according to police.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

One dead after crash in Carter County, Kentucky

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash in Carter County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that the person was killed in a single-vehicle accident at US 60 and Aden Rd., which is a few miles west of Grayson. The call came in at around 5:30 Monday morning. Kentucky State Police are investigating, […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
