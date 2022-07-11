Former Lawrence Co Woman Facing Years in Prison on Federal Meth Charge

On Monday, the man accused of killing three Police Officers on June 30th in the Allen community of Floyd Co, was indicted by a grand jury. Lance Storz was scheduled to appear in Floyd Co District Court for a preliminary hearing, instead a four-page indictment was handed down. Storz is now facing 20 charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment. Law Enforcement attempted to serve Storz with an emergency protective order, but were met with gunfire. Floyd Co Sheriff John Hunt called it an ambush, saying the standoff with Officers lasted several hours. Three Police Officers would die in the shooting including Floyd Co Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins along with police K-9 Drago. Storz had a not guilty plea entered for him during his first court appearance on July 1st. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Floyd Co says Storz is eligible for the death penalty, and Officials are going through a thorough process to evaluate if they will seek the death penalty. Lance Storz is expected to appear in court virtually Today in Floyd Co for an initial appearance. He is still being held on a multi-million dollar bond.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO