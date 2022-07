The Thompson San Antonio’s rooftop bar, The Moon’s Daughters, is kicking off its Cosmic Night series this week. Along with grabbing a cocktail, guests can view the moon and night sky through a telescope and also get some tarot insight curated by astrologer and card reader Kate Wind. The July buck moon, named for the season that bucks grow antlers, will be the biggest and brightest super moon of the year so far. Wednesday, 4 p.m.-midnight. 115 Lexington Ave. Note: The moon shines brightest at 9:05 p.m.

