Volusia deputies searching for a white pick-up truck that fled a scene

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO