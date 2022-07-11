Volusia deputies searching for a white pick-up truck that fled a scene

An 18-year-old man who was sought by deputies in Seminole and Volusia Counties – was located in Lake County and shot by deputies Monday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Mount Dora Police Department. Sheriff Michael Chitwood shares update on the investigation.
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies will resume their search for a 52-year-old’s body Wednesday after failing to find it on their third day of searching. Deputies said Juan Santiago of New York was likely killed by his son Johnny at his vacation home in Deltona Sunday night.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Dashcam video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a Flagler County commissioner talking back to troopers after he was pulled over for speeding. FHP said Commissioner Joe Mullins pulled over in Interstate 4 express lanes near State Road 436. In the video, Mullins is seen driving a grey Mercedes SUV.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the announcement that an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended without pay for failing to investigate the Miya Marcano case properly, the family of the 19-year-old and their attorney are speaking out. Deputy Samir Paulino has been disciplined with a 150-hour suspension without pay....
5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Monday morning after they were caught playing with a loaded handgun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to West Brooks Circle off U.S. 1 around 8:25 a.m. after...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in a Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County sheriff’s deputy has been suspended for 150 hours after the sheriff’s office said he failed to act urgently in the case of a missing woman. The first night Miya Marcano disappeared, the family had concerns and called the sheriff’s office...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County couple is facing charges Tuesday after their 6-year-old son was found unconscious with his head in a toilet. That child is now on life support. The couple has six children and the entire family lived at the Knights Inn hotel off West...
OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for Luis Ortiz, 38, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Poinciana that killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Safari Rodriguez was arrested on June 29 on an attempted murder...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot to death along a busy stretch of Orange Blossom Trail Monday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting along South OBT south of Sand Lake Road just before midnight. They reported finding a...
