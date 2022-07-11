ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Volusia deputies searching for a white pick-up truck that fled a scene

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTONA, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a vehicle that fled from law...

www.wesh.com

ocala-news.com

MCSO deputies searching for fraud suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of committing fraud at multiple banks throughout Florida. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) has gone to two banks in Marion County, two banks in Orlando, one bank in Largo, and another bank in St. Petersburg. While at those financial institutions, he allegedly completed fraudulent transactions, and MCSO indicated that he may be using a fake ID.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Drunk Daytona man arrested after swinging whiskey bottle at car

5:33 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police responded to a local gas station after receiving a call about a car that crashed into a gas pump. Upon arriving, the reporting officer said he spoke to a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man who was...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Lake County deputies shoot 18-year-old man wanted in Deltona

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — UPDATE:Officials say the suspect's father is missing. Local law enforcement said a suspect wanted in Deltona was shot by deputies in Lake County Monday evening. Lt. John Herrell with the Lake County sheriff’s office said at a news conference the injured suspect is an 18-year-old...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Have you seen 'Oscar'? Pet owner desperate to find dog stolen from Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in a Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Marion County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Ocala man Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Purple Alert is for Luis Ortiz, 38, who was last seen Sunday at about 10 a.m. leaving his home at 10 Carry Back Road in Ocala, deputies said.
OCALA, FL

