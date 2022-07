Tim Gebhart opened his blog A Progressive on the Prairie with this post titled “Dubya and Crew Did It” on September 9, 2003:. They woke me up. Not since Nixon (and, yes, I do remember Reagan) has there been an administration that caused me so much anger and fear for what it is doing to us. Living in the Northern Great Plains, however, I am surrounded by those who believe patriotism is spelled Republican and means following blindly. Enough. I add my voice to the clutter of political commentary, hoping that there are other such souls out there on the prairie [Tim Gebhart, “Dubya and Crew Did It,” A Progressive on the Prairie, 2003.09.09].

