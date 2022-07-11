ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeler County, GA

Mrs. Silvia R. Hartley, Stuckey Community

By Jeff Raiford
Cover picture for the articleMrs. Silvia R. Hartley, age 74, of the Stuckey Community in Wheeler County, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Frankfort, Germany, and later met her husband, serving the U.S. Army. After moving to the United States,...

Related
Mrs. Ethel J. Casey, Vidalia

Mrs. Ethel J. Casey, age 90, of Vidalia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2022, after a short stay with the incredible folks at Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was originally from Peaks Island, Maine and later moved to Vidalia in 1976. She loved Vidalia and never wanted to live anywhere else. She loved taking care of rescue animals and any animal that visited her yard. She especially loved her rambunctious cat, Rascal. She also loved gardening and working around her yard. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Casey; her grandson, Brian Casey; and her parents, Arthur and Bernice Kennedy.
Mrs. Allie Lorene Graham, Vidalia

Mrs. Allie Lorene Graham, age 78, of Vidalia, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Long Pond Community and lived in Montgomery County before moving to Toombs County in 1974. She worked at Lyons Manufacturing for several years and attended Vidalia Church of God. She enjoyed fishing, going to the Opry House in Alston, gardening, and being around people. She is preceded in death by her husband, L.H. Graham; two children, Debbie Graham Tyson and Buddy Graham; two granddaughters, Amy Story and Ashley Merritt; parents, Ed Gillis and Leona Carter Gillis; three brothers, Robert Gillis, Wayne Gillis and Donnie Gillis; and one sister, Kathleen Gibbs.
Mrs. Patricia Ann “Patty” Powell, Vidalia

Mrs. Patricia Ann “Patty” Powell, age 77 of Vidalia, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Community Hospice of Vidalia. She was born on August 31, 1944 to the late Talmadge Lamar Powell and Reba Arnold Powell Anderson. She had been a homemaker for most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior, Tony, Robert, and Eddie Powell.
July 31--Community-wide Hymn Sing

July 31--Vidalia First United Methodist Church invites all denominations to their Community-wide Hymn Sing, Sunday July 31st at 6:00. Old hymns favorites & requests.
Vidalia City Hall Relocating

The administrative offices of the City of Vidalia will soon be on the move - literally. That’s because within the next couple of months, those offices will be relocating into the current city annex building that houses the Vidalia Police Department. “We’re about a month or so out from...
Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Phillips, Dillion Ray – Vidalia – Warrant served (Toombs County) Pittman, Amy Miranda – Vidalia – Warrant served (Bulloch County) Conrad, Jonathan Herbert – Vidalia – Warrant served (Montgomery County) Telfair, Tamorria Alexis – Lyons – Bench...
STC Holds 2021-22 End-of-Year Board Meeting

(L to R: STC President Larry Calhoun and STC Board of Director's Chair Ken Warnock. (L to R): STC President Larry Calhoun and Board Member Sandra Kate Ellington. At the Southeastern Technical College (STC) board of directors’ end-of-year meeting, Ken Warnock was presented a plaque for serving as chair for the 2021-2022 board year. Mr. Warnock has been on the STC Board of Directors since 2014, representing Emanuel County.
Weekend Fires Under Investigation

The City of Vidalia Fire Department at investigating two structure fires that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. The fires occurred every close together timewise, one of West Second Street and the other on Montgomery Street. Vidalia Fire Chief Brian Sikes said the fires were quickly under control...
