Mrs. Silvia R. Hartley, Stuckey Community

Mrs. Allie Lorene Graham, age 78, of Vidalia, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Long Pond Community and lived in Montgomery County before moving to Toombs County in 1974. She worked at Lyons Manufacturing for several years and attended Vidalia Church of God. She enjoyed fishing, going to the Opry House in Alston, gardening, and being around people. She is preceded in death by her husband, L.H. Graham; two children, Debbie Graham Tyson and Buddy Graham; two granddaughters, Amy Story and Ashley Merritt; parents, Ed Gillis and Leona Carter Gillis; three brothers, Robert Gillis, Wayne Gillis and Donnie Gillis; and one sister, Kathleen Gibbs.
Comments / 0