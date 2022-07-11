Mrs. Silvia R. Hartley, Stuckey Community

Mrs. Ethel J. Casey, age 90, of Vidalia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2022, after a short stay with the incredible folks at Community Hospice House in Vidalia. She was originally from Peaks Island, Maine and later moved to Vidalia in 1976. She loved Vidalia and never wanted to live anywhere else. She loved taking care of rescue animals and any animal that visited her yard. She especially loved her rambunctious cat, Rascal. She also loved gardening and working around her yard. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Casey; her grandson, Brian Casey; and her parents, Arthur and Bernice Kennedy.

