Indianapolis, IN

Malcolm Brogdon had 'no idea' Celtics were interested, thought he'd land with Wizards

By Logan Mullen
 2 days ago

If you told Malcolm Brogdon a few weeks ago that he’d end up with the Boston Celtics this offseason, he might not have believed it.

It’s not so much because Brogdon was locked into staying with the Indiana Pacers, rather he just thought the interest was elsewhere.

Brogdon was widely considered a trade candidate going into this offseason as the Pacers continue reshuffling their roster. Ultimately, Indiana landed on a deal with Boston , sending Brogdon to the Celtics in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and a collection of other bench players.

The veteran guard had an idea of who was interested. It wasn’t until late in the game that he learned the Celtics were among them.

"No (Boston was not on my radar)," Brogdon said during an appearance on "The Woj Pod". "I heard a lot of people say I'd be the perfect fit there, that they needed a guy like me with my skill set, but Boston was never one of the teams that showed interest early on. Really, there were a host of five or six other teams that were consistent, that were constantly in the news and in all of the articles that people knew there were showing a lot of interest. Boston was not one of the teams."

It was the day before the trade ultimately went down that Brogdon learned that the Celtics were in the mix.

“Brad Stevens had called the Pacers and called my agent and had expressed a lot of interest that we had no clue was there the day before," Brogdon said. "We were in serious talks that day, by the time it got to 12 o’clock at night before I went to bed, the deal was going to be done any minute. And then it happened the next morning.”

One of the teams Brogdon had been consistently linked to was the Washington Wizards. Those rumors eventually flamed out, but not before the 29-year-old thought he’d end up there.

“I thought it was going to be Washington,” Brogdon said. “I heard the Pacers loved the idea of having that 10th pick, having two picks in the lottery, and I knew Washington needed a good, veteran point guard to pair with Brad Beal. I knew I fit his timeline, I knew everything fit. And I’m basically homegrown in DC, lot of roots. University of Virginia, family there, it would have been a little too perfect.

“As we got a little closer to the draft that day, my agent called and said ‘It’s probably not going to happen. Washington looks like it’s going in a different direction and going a little bit younger. They might actually use that 10th pick and not trade it like everybody had been said they were going to.' So, by the time we got to the draft that night I realized I was not going to go to Washington – which wasn’t crushing, but it was sort of a change of mindset.”

The Wizards ultimately did stay put and pick at 10, drafting Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin. They ended up re-signing Beal and filled the role Brogdon thought might be for him by acquiring Monte Morris in a deal with the Nuggets that also brought Will Barton to Washington.

NBA
