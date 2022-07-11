ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department investigating 911 call near Rhinelander camp

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee
Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Monday morning the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received four 911 phone calls from the area of Tesomas Scout Camp....

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Shortly after 7AM this morning, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received four 911 phone calls from the area of Tesomas Scout Camp. During three of the calls, no information was provided by the caller. But, during the one call, the caller said that someone had a gun and hung up. Captain Tyler Young of the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office said it was very hard to hear the caller.
