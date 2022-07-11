Oneida County Sheriff’s Department investigating 911 call near Rhinelander camp

JOB DUTIES: Assist in the monthly financial close and related reporting aspects, including financial statements, profit/margin analysis, expense review and ad hoc analysis as needed. Lead the annual budget planning process, as well as consolidate and analyze the forecast, corresponding reporting schedules and presentations. Perform daily cost accounting tasks to ensure the accurate capture of material, labor, and overhead within the product structures. Monitor system usage relating to inventory, work-in -process and expensed items. Develop and monitor overhead rates. Prepare strategic and business analysis, key metric tracking, and provide support to the decision-making process. Supervise and maintain all aspects of the Payroll Department for weekly processing of payroll, including 401k, banking transactions, workers compensation and other items as needed. Build and maintain strong relationships with key internal and external resources to ensure that the needs of the business are met and aligned with long term objectives. Seek and support continuous improvement and enhanced efficiency by leveraging technology and eliminating unnecessary reporting and processes. Demonstrate above average understanding of working capital management to influence areas for improvement. Demonstrate above average understanding of processes and controls across finance and related supporting systems.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO