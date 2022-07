The Bravo reality series Married to Medicine is back for a ninth season, as is Dr. Simone Whitmore, an OB-GYN who has starred on the show since day one. “The reason I was willing to film reality TV is because I felt that little Black girls in America needed to see somebody that didn’t come from money — I came from an alcoholic dad, a single mom, and I know how to have a good time and live my life without the white coat — and I wanted little Brown girls in America to see that if it, she can do it, too,” Dr. Simone explained last year on Money Making Conversations.

DULUTH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO