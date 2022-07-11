ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Chad Cancelled at TBS on Day of Season 2 Premiere

 4 days ago
Nasim Pedrad’s Chad just can’t catch a break.

TBS has cancelled the single-camera comedy just hours ahead of its previously scheduled Season 2 premiere. The cable network intends to assist in the search for a new home for Season 2.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new [unscripted] strategy for our network, we can now share that Season 2 of Chad will not air on TBS,” a TBS spokesperson told our sister site Deadline. “We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Originally scheduled to return Monday, April 11, TVLine on April 7 reported that TBS had quietly bumped the series off the spring schedule. Then in May, the network announced that Season 2 would instead bow in the summer, on Monday, July 11 at 10/9c. But alas….

“I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No,” Pedrad said in a statement. “I’ve spent the last year making a season of television I’m really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in. A hard comedy that portrays Middle Eastern characters from a place of empathy and humanity. I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase. I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home.”

Chad was one of two remaining live-action sitcoms at TBS following the cancellation of Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. The other, Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, is currently in production on Season 4.

The network’s only other remaining scripted original, former Fox ‘toon American Dad, was previously renewed through Season 19. Its future beyond that remains unclear.

Chad — which stars Saturday Night Live grad Pedrad as a 14-year-old boy — has had a long and tumultuous history. It made it to the pilot stage at Fox in 2016 but was ultimately passed over. Then in 2019, TBS reshot the pilot and given Pedrad the official greenlight. A teaser trailer was first released that spring, but Season 1 didn’t see the light of day for another two years, finally premiering April 6, 2021.

