Nature’s Educators will host the second of their summer series, “Birds and Beer, from 1 to 7 p.m. July 23 at its facility, located 4498 Bear Paw Drive, in Florence. Founded by Devin Jaffe in 2008, Nature’s Educators is the largest nonprofit wildlife education program in the state and the organization now partners with Colorado Healing Acres to host many events in the county. Educators travel throughout the state seven days a week to festivals, schools, and libraries to bring awareness about a variety of species.

20 HOURS AGO