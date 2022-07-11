ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7yey_0gbeXeH100

Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia , Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.

In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the job.”

Suggesting that Nato had initially underestimated Kyiv’s determination and overestimated Russia’s strength, the minister said he believed that Western countries were stepping up arms supplies now because Ukrainians had proved that they could fight.

“I tried to explain that after eight years of hybrid war we have more than 400,000 veterans plus their relatives in different parts of the world,” he told The Times . “Workers from Poland to Portugal decided to return to Ukraine to defend their country.”

“We have approximately 700,000 in the armed forces and when you add the national guard, police, border guard, we are around a million strong,” added Mr Reznikov, a former soldier in the Soviet airborne forces who assumed his current post last November.

Despite reports that western leaders have advised Ukraine not to attempt a major counteroffensive yet, Mr Reznikov said that “politically, it’s very necessary for our country” to retake parts of the south, which were captured swiftly at the outset of Vladimir Putin ’s war using troops from annexed Crimea.

“The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans. After that the general staff are doing their homework and say to achieve this goal we need X, Y, Z,” he said. “This is my job. I’m writing letters to counterparts in partner countries, the generals talk about why we need this kind of weaponry and then we get the political decisions.”

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged residents in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to evacuate ahead of a counter-offensive effort which she warned would be a “huge battle”.

But analysts suggest that the defence minister’s comments are more of a broad rallying cry than a precise statement of intent, according to the BBC .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YYfu_0gbeXeH100

“It's not a million-strong force that will be conducting a counterattack,” Dr Jack Watling, senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told the broadcaster.

“Normally you would want operational surprise when you launch a counterattack, so announcing it publicly is partly about forcing the Russians to have to commit resources more widely to guard against this threat.”

Ukraine recently withdrew from its last major strongholds in Luhansk, the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in what Mr Reznikov claimed were tactical losses necessary to save lives rather than strategic defeats.

His remarks echoed those by the Ukrainian military that the withdrawal from Lysychansk earlier this month had been “in order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders”, with Mr Zelensky later vowing Ukraine “will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons”.

On Sunday night, Mr Zelensky dismissed suggestions of an “operational pause” by Moscow following its capture of the two cities, as an onslaught of Russian strikes were alleged to have killed dozens of civilians in the country’s east and south.

Ukraine’s national police force also announced that it was opening a criminal investigation into the alleged destruction of hundreds of hectares of crops and granaries in the southern Kherson region, as Russia appears to be striking repeated hammer blows at a key pillar of the Ukrainian economy.

Large-scale fires are said to be taking place every day, with residents allegedly being stopped from extinguishing them by Russian forces.

Comments / 52

DR for me
1d ago

Iran is sending armed drones to Russia. Russia is running out of ammo. It will be a few weeks to get shipped, training and in the field. So during this time Ukraine can get ready. I’d attack the depot where they come in to, the ship they are coming on, or anyway to take down a whole load at one time. I would not give them time to disperse them. Intelligence out there should know when they are moving. God Bless Ukraine.

Reply(1)
4
milano
2d ago

I think you lost your mind!You are getting deeper and deeper and more ppl are dying just because you want to be known as hero.

Reply(4)
15
SarmatSpetsnazRuss_PoseidonTorpedo_Blyat
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣 zelenskyy starting to show his mental status and it doesn’t look good at all 🤣🤣

Reply(10)
12
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Jack Watling
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Luhansk#Crimea#Nato#Western#Ukrainians#Times#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Army
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Iraq veteran, 39, who vanished while fighting in Ukraine was captured by Russians, his family fears – as two other Americans remain missing following battle with Putin's troops

A retired senior military veteran has been named as the third American missing in Ukraine, after vanishing while fighting in April, and failing to make contact since. U.S. Marine veteran Ret. Captain Grady Kurpasi left for Ukraine in March, according to CNN, and has not been heard from since April. No trace of him has been found, sparking fears he may have been killed.
MILITARY
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy