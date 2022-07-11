ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Need2Know: Executive Order on Reproductive Rights, Jan. 6 Committee & Musk Withdraws Twitter Buyout Offer

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Um8fe_0gbeXI3900

Join Cheddar News as we break down the top headlines this morning including updates on President Biden's Executive Order on reproductive rights, Jan. 6 Committee, and Elon Musk's decision to withdraw his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What Firing Its CFO, Planned Layoffs and a Stock Split Mean for GameStop

GameStop shares initially fell after the company fired its CFO and announced plans to make job cuts. The layoffs come after the video game retailer hired more than 600 corporate employees in 2021 and the first half of 2022 in the wake of the meme stock craze. Thomas Hayes, the chairman of Great Hill Capital, joined Cheddar News to explain the reasoning behind this shakeup, what to know about the company’s upcoming stock split, and how investors should feel about GME right now. "I think as the digitization of games accelerates, the demand to swap out physical cartridges and to buy consoles, is going with it," he said. "I'm not sure that an NFT marketplace or blockchain or any other buzzword they throw out there to try to buttress the stock is really going to make a difference."
BUSINESS
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and delivered an impassioned plea for Americans upset by the decision to “vote, vote, vote vote” in November. Under mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful in response to the ruling, he signed an executive order to try to protect access to the procedure. The actions Biden outlined are intended to head off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect. About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions. Biden acknowledged the limitations facing his office, saying it would require an act of Congress to restore nationwide access to the way it was before the June 24 decision. “The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said. “The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Reproductive Rights#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Cheddar News

Pro-Choice Louisiana Lawmaker on Abortion Bans Hanging in the Balance

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the focus has shifted to states on the verge of eliminating the right to abortion immediately due to “trigger laws. These laws were designed to automatically ban the practice once Roe v. Wade was overturned. In Louisiana, however, the three remaining abortion clinics have successfully filed a temporary restraining order the stoppage the trigger laws. Pro-choice Louisiana Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry spoke with Cheddar's Megan Pratz about what the looming ban means for the future of women's healthcare in a state where there are approximately 10,000 abortions per year. Rep. Landry also touched on a recently-scrapped bill that would have considered the practice of an abortion a homicide.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy