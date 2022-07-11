ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Significant chance that someone will be killed by an out-of-control rocket in next decade, scientists warn

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQXEC_0gbeXGHh00

There is a significant chance someone will be killed by a rocket falling to Earth in the next decade, scientists have warned.

A new assessment of the danger posed to human life by out-of-control rockets says there is a roughly 10 per cent chance that one or more casualties will be caused in the next 10 years.

What is more, the risk of such death is unfairly spread, they note, with those in the global south more at risk of such impacts. Rocket bodies are more likely to drop on cities such as Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than they are in New York, Beijing or Moscow.

The urgent warning comes after an out-of-control Chinese rocket dropped to Earth in 2020, and landed on villages in the Ivory Coast. In the end, that avoided any human casualties – but it was far from guaranteed, with only luck keeping it from landing on people.

That was followed a year later by the closely-watched descent of another Chinese rocket, also a Long March 5B, which fell down to Earth after being used to launch part of China’s new space station. It dropped into the Indian Ocean, but again could just as easily have fallen onto a populated area.

Not all dangerous rockets come from the Chinese space programme. In 2015, a SpaceX rocket fell to Earth and dropped down over Indonesia, with two fuel tanks the size of fridges falling on the ground.

After rockets launch, many of them are left behind in orbit. They already pose considerable danger when they are in space: experts have repeatedly warned that the vast and rapidly increasing amount of space debris around the Earth could cause satellite crashes that would cut off communications and endanger future rocket launches.

But as the rockets fall back down to Earth, they enter the atmosphere without any control, and debris can fall anywhere in its unpredictable flight path. Large chunks survive their re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, leaving behind potentially lethal material that will plunge into the ground.

In the latest study, scientists used 30 years of satellite data to work out how likely casualties could be from those uncontrolled rocket re-entries. If current practices continue, they note, then there will be a 10 per cent chance of death, based on an assumption that each re-entry spreads lethal debris over a 10 m 2 area.

That number was calculated by using satellite data to assess the number of rocket bodies that are still in orbit. Researchers then worked out the average area that any debris would cover, as well as how lethal the crash would likely to be.

But they noted their estimates are relatively conservative, given the number of rocket launches is rapidly increasing.

Humanity already has the technology to avoid these problems, with guided re-entry systems that allow the rocket to be controlled as it comes back down to Earth. But nations have not shown willingness to use them, since they are expensive.

In the US, for instance, official rules require that rocket launches must have less than one in 10,000 chance of causing death when they come back down to Earth. But that threshold is repeatedly waived by the US Air Force and by Nasa, who say that the rule makes the rockets too expensive.

As such, world governments should work to force controlled rocket re-entries to avoid nations putting the world at risk with their rockets, they warn.

The research is described in a new study, ‘Unnecessary risks created by uncontrolled rocket reentries’, published in Nature Astronomy today.

Comments / 93

Paul The Wall
1d ago

Who sits around worrying about getting hit by a rocket. I worry more about being a passenger while my wife is driving...

Reply(13)
44
John Schiffer
1d ago

Are these the same Scientists the Say climate change is true and Covid needs Masks and vaccines with boosters?? hmmmmm

Reply(11)
34
motor1
1d ago

and there is a possibility that brandon will fall down in the next 10 day.. very high posibility.possibility..

Reply(1)
25
Related
The Independent

The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”.Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.“If Bennu was completely packed, that would imply nearly solid rock, but we found a lot of void space in the surface,” said Kevin Walsh, a member of the OSIRIS-REx science team from Southwest Research Institute.“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong” added Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx.Scientists were...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Us Air Force#Space Station#Earth#Chinese#Spacex
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy