Summer travel tips make for smoother trips

By Chris Cimino, Star Harvey
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Summer travel can be less stressful with a few tips and tricks.

To lessen the odds of having to deal with canceled and delayed flights, travelers may want to consider booking the earliest flights, flying direct, and packing a carry-on, said Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Zaglie.

Flying on Tuesdays and Saturdays could also save travelers money, Zaglie said.

Watch the full interview in the player above for more travel recommendations.

