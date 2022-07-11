Summer travel tips make for smoother trips

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Summer travel can be less stressful with a few tips and tricks.

To lessen the odds of having to deal with canceled and delayed flights, travelers may want to consider booking the earliest flights, flying direct, and packing a carry-on, said Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Zaglie.

Flying on Tuesdays and Saturdays could also save travelers money, Zaglie said.

Watch the full interview in the player above for more travel recommendations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.