NOTTINGHAM, MD—Governor Larry Hogan took time out of his busy schedule to dine in Nottingham last week.

The governor had dinner at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant on Belair Road on Thursday.

“Last night, the First Lady and I enjoyed an excellent dinner with some close friends at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall,” Governor Hogan said on Friday morning .

“It was great to see my good friends and owners, Nicole Massoni and Chuck Michael, and have the chance to talk with Marylanders.”

Photo via Governor Larry Hogan

The post Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD .