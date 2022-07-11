ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfFc1_0gbeX9Br00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Governor Larry Hogan took time out of his busy schedule to dine in Nottingham last week.

The governor had dinner at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant on Belair Road on Thursday.

“Last night, the First Lady and I enjoyed an excellent dinner with some close friends at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant in Perry Hall,” Governor Hogan said on Friday morning .

“It was great to see my good friends and owners, Nicole Massoni and Chuck Michael, and have the chance to talk with Marylanders.”

Photo via Governor Larry Hogan

The post Governor Hogan makes dinner stop at Massoni’s Italian Restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Baltimore magazine

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival in Photos

Though it’s drizzling, and a heavy fog hangs over Clifton Park, small groups begin to filter through The Alameda. Some are sporting rain ponchos and others, in their summer gear, start to position chairs and beach umbrellas in the grass. Along Harford Road, a food cart is preparing to sell shrimp baskets, grilled salmon, steamed crab, and hot fish. Another carries small bags of Quenepa (Spanish Lime)—a green-skinned stone fruit with a tart, orange flesh. “Just eat the fruit,” the vendor explains. “Don’t chew the seed!”
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

The Trendiest Restaurants in Baltimore

Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Herb McMillan Calls For Jessica Haire to Return Questionable Contributions

Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive, has called on his primary opponent, Jessica Haire to return $90,000 to a Washington developer, Warren Halle. According to her campaign finance reports, many $6,000 donations (maximum allowed by law) were made to her campaign on the same day by members of Halle’s family, companies controlled by Halle, or employees of those companies. Halle is the developer trying to build a large landfill in Odenton that has been stalled for many years. In a candidate forum on Thursday, Haire was asked about the money and the landfill and said it was not in her district (she is the current County Councilwoman for District 7) and was not aware of the landfill or the controversy surrounding it; but vowed to look into it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Nottingham, MD
Government
City
Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD
Lifestyle
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore Councilman calls for compassion for squeegee workers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman says the narrative on squeegee workers in the City needs to change. Kristerfer Burnett represents District 8 in West Baltimore. During Monday night's City Council meeting, Burnett gave a lengthy statement about his accounts with squeegee workers. He believes most of people's experiences with the young people are positive.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
whatsupmag.com

New Cafe Opens in Annapolis Plaza

Annapolis, MD - A new cafe named Eat Sprout has opened their third location this week in the Annapolis Plaza, according to an announcement on social media posted on July 9th:. "Sprout started in a food truck in the winter of 2016 never knowing what the next week would be like. years later we are proud to be opening our 3rd cafe in Annapolis, a city near and dear to us. Many memories to share and friends to reconnect with. We have a phenomenal team working hard everyday. It’s been a long road building this one, and a lot of anxious people have been waiting very patiently. FINALLY… excited to say it’s now only a few days until you can visit the new space.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
eyeonannapolis.net

St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Set for Sept. 25

Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a day of grand classic motoring, classic wooden speed boats, and casual elegance along the Chesapeake’s Tred Avon River on Sun., Sept. 25 for the 15th Annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance. Presented by Jaguar Land Rover of North America and sponsored...
EASTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Politics State#Politics Governor
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Harford; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; St. Marys; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES ST. MARYS WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olsewski makes key personnel announcements

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week made the following personnel announcements: Rebecca Young (formerly Rebecca Woods) has been named Deputy Administrative Officer Sevetra Peoples-Brown has been named Interim Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer “I’m thrilled that these talented and dedicated public servants will put their experience and passion to work on behalf of the residents and communities … Continue reading "Olsewski makes key personnel announcements" The post Olsewski makes key personnel announcements appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Atlas to open two new restaurants in Harbor East

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group says it will open two new restaurants in the space of the former Flemming's Steakhouse. One of the restaurants is expected to be a 200 seat prime steakhouse. It will feature the largest wine cellar of any Atlas property. It will...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Restaurant Weeks Offers Foodies Creative Cuisine And Craft Beverages

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get hungry because Howard County Restaurant Weeks is back. There will be some great meals and deals for foodies. The cuisine party, which showcases the county’s best restaurants and craft beverages, starts on Monday and continues until July 24. The restaurant and beverage festivities encourage people “to get out .. even in tougher times .. to the restaurants to support the businesses, to support the individuals who work in the restaurants,” said Amando Hof, the executive director of Visit Howard County. About 30 restaurants will be serving up mouthwatering meals and divine deals during Howard County Restaurant Weeks. “My favorite thing about...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid: 'If they were teaching me something, I'd be in school'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy