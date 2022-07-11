ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Mars tours Charlotte’s bar scene with rum brand

By Emma Way
 2 days ago
Bruno Mars is in Charlotte this week to promote his rum brand SelvaRey .

What’s happening: The music legend spent Sunday night at the Uptown rooftop bar Merchant & Trade doing a private tasting with guests from Charlotte’s bartender guild and members of the media.

  • The Uptown funk didn’t stop there — Mars also stopped at Fahrenheit on Sunday.
  • On Monday night, Mars stopped at Royal Tot, Para and Broken Promises.
  • TBD on if we’ll see Bruno around town more, but keep your eyes peeled.

Context: Mars is co-owner of SelvaRey, a Cuban-style rum brand made in Panama. The rum is now available at North Carolina’s ABC stores and local bars.

  • It comes in flavors like coconut and chocolate, and starts at $34.95 from ABC stores.

Hey Bruno, looking for recs as you continue your Charlotte bar tour? Check out our 50 best bars list . Or do as Mick Jagger did and head to the Thirsty Beaver.

The private event had four cocktails on the menu, all using SelvaRey rum. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Despite the rain, the rooftop deck at Merchant & Trade was packed for Bruno Mars appearance on Sunday night. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

