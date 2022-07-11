Bruno Mars tours Charlotte’s bar scene with rum brand

Bruno Mars is in Charlotte this week to promote his rum brand SelvaRey .

What’s happening: The music legend spent Sunday night at the Uptown rooftop bar Merchant & Trade doing a private tasting with guests from Charlotte’s bartender guild and members of the media.

The Uptown funk didn’t stop there — Mars also stopped at Fahrenheit on Sunday.

On Monday night, Mars stopped at Royal Tot, Para and Broken Promises.

TBD on if we’ll see Bruno around town more, but keep your eyes peeled.

Context: Mars is co-owner of SelvaRey, a Cuban-style rum brand made in Panama. The rum is now available at North Carolina’s ABC stores and local bars.

It comes in flavors like coconut and chocolate, and starts at $34.95 from ABC stores.

Hey Bruno, looking for recs as you continue your Charlotte bar tour? Check out our 50 best bars list . Or do as Mick Jagger did and head to the Thirsty Beaver.

