Bruno Mars tours Charlotte’s bar scene with rum brand
Bruno Mars is in Charlotte this week to promote his rum brand SelvaRey .
What’s happening: The music legend spent Sunday night at the Uptown rooftop bar Merchant & Trade doing a private tasting with guests from Charlotte’s bartender guild and members of the media.
- The Uptown funk didn’t stop there — Mars also stopped at Fahrenheit on Sunday.
- On Monday night, Mars stopped at Royal Tot, Para and Broken Promises.
- TBD on if we’ll see Bruno around town more, but keep your eyes peeled.
Context: Mars is co-owner of SelvaRey, a Cuban-style rum brand made in Panama. The rum is now available at North Carolina’s ABC stores and local bars.
- It comes in flavors like coconut and chocolate, and starts at $34.95 from ABC stores.
Hey Bruno, looking for recs as you continue your Charlotte bar tour? Check out our 50 best bars list . Or do as Mick Jagger did and head to the Thirsty Beaver.
