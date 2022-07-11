ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Paul Ryan said he was 'surprised' at how easily Trump could intimidate the GOP: 'One guy could just Luca Brasi you'

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yDxZ_0gbeX6Xg00
Vito Corleone and Luca Brasi Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
  • Paul Ryan compared Trump's ability to scare Republicans to the fictional "Godfather" enforcer Luca Brasi.
  • Ryan said Trump's control over the GOP was "like a mass sociology experiment."
  • The former House Speaker's comments were reported in a new book by The Atlantic's Mark Leibovich.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed amazement at how easily Donald Trump has wielded his control over the Republican Party and compared the former president's iron fist to an infamous character from "The Godfather," according to a new book.

"It just surprised me so much," Ryan said, according to reporter Mark Leibovich's new book, "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission." Insider obtained an advanced copy of the book before its publication on Tuesday.

Ryan, the 2012 GOP vice presidential nominee, said he was astounded that just "one guy" could effectively rule the party by fear.

"The idea that just one guy—one guy could just Luca Brasi you, and all of these members would be so afraid," Ryan said, referring to the infamous soldier and enforcer for mobster Vito Corleone in the novel and film "The Godfather" who could "frighten the devil in hell himself," according to "Godfather" author Mario Puzo.

"Luca Brasi did not fear the police, he did not fear society, he did not fear God, he did not fear hell, he did not fear or love his fellow man," Puzo wrote. "But he had elected, he had chosen, to fear and love Don Corleone."

Ryan got on the subject of Brasi while recounting to Leibovich how after he left Congress, a man approached him when he was at a Metalica concert with his family.

"He said, 'My wife likes you, but I'm a conservative,'" Ryan said the man told him. Ryan retorted that he in fact was a conservative. But the man only replied, 'Yeah, but Trump doesn't like you.'"

Ryan refused to campaign with Trump, his party's presidential nominee, in Wisconsin in 2016 after the publication of Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape. Ryan later retired from Congress ahead of the GOP's 2018 midterm drubbing.

Ryan said the interaction at the concert would have scared his former colleagues, who know that defying Trump on even a single vote can have disastrous consequences for their careers.

"If you're a member of Congress, that rattles you. The intimidation factor," Ryan said, according to the book. "If you're below 97 percent on the fealty scale, Trump's going to come after you. It's like a mass sociology experiment."

Left unmentioned was Brasi's fate. Brasi is ultimately tricked and strangled with piano wire. All that remains of him is his bulletproof vest wrapped around a dead fish signaling that he sleeps with the fish.

Spokespeople for Trump and Ryan didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. It is not his daughter's wedding day.

Comments / 61

Ia Lewis
2d ago

...only the weak & insecure, you know, the ones with all of the guns & anmo who believe in the great replacement theory and what not 🙈

Reply(1)
20
Seen too much
2d ago

It was real easy Maria Butina gave 40 MILLION RUSSIAN DOLLARS TO THE NRA. TRUMP received 25 Million of it and the other 15 MILLION DOLLARS OF RUSSIAN MONEY WENT TO THE seven GOP SENATORS who spent our fourth of July in Moscow. What's the question why have they not been arrested yet is the only one I have. Maria BUTINA'S TRIAL transcripts showed all of it

Reply(7)
17
DR for me
1d ago

Trump acts and sounds like a mob boss if you listen to the taped conversation to Georgia to find 11,780 votes.

Reply(8)
19
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Leibovich
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republicans#House#The Republican Party
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Simone Biles drags Trump lawyer who called her a loser: ‘Who is Jenna Ellis?’

Simone Biles just took a note from Mariah Carey’s book and dismissed a critique about her from former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis in the best way possible. The Olympic athlete, who has collected dozens of medals in her lifetime for her gymnastic feats, became the youngest living person to ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom this week and was widely celebrated on social media in response.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy