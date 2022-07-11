ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Barcelona don't care about the people who made history for the club': Dani Alves takes aim at LaLiga giants over handling of his departure... and urges club to change mindset to make 'super-complicated' journey back to the top

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Dani Alves has ripped into Barcelona just weeks after leaving the club for a second time, claiming they give little thought to those who have brought them success over the years.

The 39-year-old Brazilian returned to Camp Nou in December last year, five years after his first eight-year trophy-laden spell at the club came to an end.

But having helped the Catalan giants recover from a poor start to the season to finish second in LaLiga, the full-back is once more a free agent after the club decided not to renew his deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068o3U_0gbeWngP00
Dani Alves has slammed Barcelona, saying they don't care about the people who made history for the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQM0a_0gbeWngP00
The 39-year-old Brazilian returned to Camp Nou in December last year and played 17 games

Now speaking to The Guardian, Alves - who made 17 appearances for Barcelona in his second stint - has hit out at the club and insists there must be a change of mindset if they are to challenge for the most prestigious honours again.

'I didn't leave sad. I left happy to have returned to Barcelona. I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment,' he said. ;The only thing I didn't like was how my departure was handled.

'Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn't any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things. But this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona don't care about the people who made history for the club.

'I would like Barcelona to do things differently. I'm not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president [Joan Laporta] for bringing me back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dDP0_0gbeWngP00
Alves posted an emotional farewell to Barcelona supporters via his Instagram account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0uf2_0gbeWngP00
He thanked Xavi (left) and Joan Laporta (right) for bringing him back to the club last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sIND_0gbeWngP00

'I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch. But it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside.

'I'm supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it's super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it's a collective game. And that has been left out at the club.'

The defender bid an emotional goodbye to Barcelona fans last week after the decision was taken by the club not to offer him a contract extension.

He wrote: 'Now the time of our goodbye has arrived. It has been more than 8 years dedicated to these colours and that house… but like everything in life, years go by, paths separate and stories are written from different places – and that's how it was.'

'They tried to get rid of me but they couldn't, well, you can't imagine, or maybe you can, how resistant and resilient I am.

'Many more years passed until football and life, which as always are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the chance to return here and be able to say goodbye.'

'But not a goodbye without first thanking all of those that are behind the spotlight, all of those that ensure that everything is perfect for us, to all of them: THANK YOU.

'I would also like to thank all the staff for the chance that they gave me to return to this club and be able to wear that marvellous shirt once again, they don't know how happy I am… let's hope they don't miss my craziness and happiness each day.

'Let's also hope that those that are staying make history at this club, I hope so from the bottom of my heart.

'It was 23 titles won: 2 trebles, one sextuple and great book of gold written.'

'A very beautiful cycle ends and another even more challenging one begins. Let the world never forget: EVEN IF A LION IS 39 YEARS OLD, IT CONTINUES TO BE A GOOD CRAZY LION. Forever, VISCA AL BARCA.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUBfq_0gbeWngP00
Alves enjoyed a trophy-laden first spell at Camp Nou before leaving the club in 2016

Comments / 0

Person
Dani Alves
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
