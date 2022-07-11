ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox’ 2 thrilling comeback wins against the Yankees show Chaim Bloom’s way may not be so crazy after all

 2 days ago
Maybe Chaim Bloom isn’t trying to destroy the Red Sox with bubble gum and elastic bands after all. Following an abysmal 2-6 stretch against the Yankees, Rays and Jays, it seemed as if the Red Sox’ dominant June was a mirage. When faced with elite competition, the Red Sox appeared to be nothing more than a patchwork group of platoon players and anonymous arms.

Drawing even with Yankees while 10 pitchers are on the injured list and Rafael Devers was absent for two games changes that narrative — at least a little bit.

Red Sox put the fear of God into the Yankees

It’s true the Red Sox still haven’t won a series in the division this season and lack power at first base and the corner outfield. Their bullpen is unproven and the roster remains a bit discombobulated. But let’s give credit where it’s due: they just completed two thrilling comebacks against a Yankees team that had been 48-0 when leading after seven innings.

The Red Sox may not win the division, but they’ve played the Yankees tougher than anybody else.

It’s a nice accomplishment to split two games against the juggernaut Yankees with three rookies making starts, including Kutter Crawford, who delivered five gutsy innings of one-run ball Saturday. When he struck out Aaron Judge to end the fifth, it resulted in the most raucous ovation heard at Fenway all season.

The Red Sox eventually won that game thanks to three RBI from Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs, both of whom were acquired for Mookie Betts.

On Sunday, Trevor Story finally stepped up and delivered a three-run double that iced the game. He provided the Red Sox with some needed power in Devers’ place.

Speaking of which, Hirokazu Sawamura tore through the Yankees with 97 mile-per-hour fastballs in the late innings Sunday. The collection of Sawamura, Kaleb Ort, Matt Strahm and Ryan Brasier locked down the Bronx Bombers following an atrocious outing from Nick Pivetta, the only non-rookie to start this series.

Bloom deserves to be criticized for failing to replace Kyle Schwarber and trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. Schwarber and Renfroe have 41 home runs this season. Their power is desperately missed.

But let the record show: the Red Sox are legitimate contenders. They’ve won two of three with Houston, split four with the Twins, split two with the defending World Series champion Braves and have taken all six games against the Mariners.

If the season ended today, the Red Sox would be the American League’s top wild card team. With three playoff teams from each league, the postseason is more of a crapshoot than ever before.

The Yankees are going to breeze to 100 wins, and the greatest reward they’ll receive is missing the extra three-game round.

Bloom was hired with the clear marching orders to make the Red Sox deeper. It’s hard to argue he isn’t doing that. Imagine how much more complete this roster will look with some combination of Kiké Hernández, Devers, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock and Michael Wacha back into the mix.

The woefully undermanned Red Sox are in the middle of a brutal pre-All-Star break stretch against their top divisional foes. Surviving this run will go a long way towards determining how the rest of the summer goes.

They are in position to contend.

