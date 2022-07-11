ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

AP Source: Avalanche decline to issue offer to Aube-Kubel

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gVWE_0gbeWIW000
NHL Moves Hockey FILE - Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier (45) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have told forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel he will not receive a qualifying offer and will become a free agent when the market opens Wednesday, July 13, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have told forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel he will not receive a qualifying offer and will become a free agent when the market opens Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not yet announced its decisions on which pending restricted free agents will be qualified before the NHL deadline. Players not receiving qualifying offers are eligible to become unrestricted free agents.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel has four seasons of NHL experience and was claimed by Colorado after being waived by the Philadelphia Flyers in November. He had 11 goals and 22 points in 67 regular-season games for the Avalanche, and had no points in 14 playoff games.

Aube-Kubel learned of the decision two days after bringing the Cup to his childhood home in Quebec.

Elsewhere, the Columbus Blue Jackets declined to make offers to defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and center Kevin Stenlund. Carlsson has just two goals and 16 points in 75 career games split over six seasons since being selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) in the 2015 draft. Stenlund was a second-round pick in 2015 and has 11 goals and 20 points in 71 games over four seasons.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to shocking Evgeni Malkin report

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

OSKAR LINDBLOM AMONG FOUR PLACED ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

With the NHL's first buyout window closing today at 5 p.m. ET, the waiver wire was busy, with four players being put on unconditional waivers. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Oskar Lindblom (Philadelphia), Rudolfs Balcers (San Jose), Michael Del Zotto (Ottawa) and Janne Kuokkanen (New Jersey) have all been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Darcy Kuemper expected to sign with Capitals

While the goalie shuffle on the first day of free agency won’t be as big as it has been in recent years, a couple of notable goalies will be on the move. One of those is Darcy Kuemper who appears to have his next team in place as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and TSN’s Bob McKenzie report (Twitter links) that the netminder will become the new starter for the Capitals once free agency officially opens up in a few hours. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds (via Twitter) that the deal could be in the range of five years at $5.5M per season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Wild Trade Cam Talbot to the Senators for Filip Gustavsson

On the eve of free agency, the Minnesota Wild have traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for fellow netminder Filip Gustavsson. This comes after both teams executed transactions with their goaltenders with the former re-signing veteran Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year deal and the latter dealing former starter Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy