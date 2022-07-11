ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers wrap up busy weekend at Pa. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Capitol saw a flurry of legislation over the weekend, including the passage of a budget. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $45 billion budget on Friday, a week past its deadline. The main sticking point between parties was how to spend the state’s historic $6.22 billion tax revenue...

The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. funds 3 new state parks, locations yet to be determined

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's governor tweeted he had “big news” on Tuesday, announcing the state budget passed in recent days includes funding for three new state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf's press secretary, Beth Rementer, subsequently said the park sites haven't been chosen, but work to identify and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

With injunction, a resolution to RGGI in Pennsylvania still far off

HARRISBURG, PA – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall. A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

New laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.13.22 (4:30am) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/9. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/9/22) 9am. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022 11PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf signs bill regulating fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2157 on July 11, which focuses on placing stricter regulations on fireworks after a 2017 law greatly liberalized their use. The bill repeals the fireworks provisions included in the Tax Reform Code and transfers those provisions, with increased and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania appeals court order blocking climate plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf asked the state's high court Monday to weigh in on a legal battle over Pennsylvania's plan to charge power plants for their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection appealed lower court rulings that temporarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Senate signs off on Pennsylvania's delayed main budget bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due — a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Do red flag laws work?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s a major part of the bipartisan gun control bill signed into law by President Biden last month—incentives for states to pass “red flag laws.”. These laws, which allow a judge to confiscate firearms from individuals who threaten violence to themselves or others, have been implemented in 19 states and the District of Columbia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

More restrictions coming for turkey hunters

Harrisburg, Pa. — Turkey hunters won't be able to use single projectile firearms, including handguns and muzzleloading rifles, when the season begins this fall. The restriction simplifies hunting regulations and keeps the full-length season while addressing concerns about the shrinking turkey population, the Board of Game Commissioners said Friday. In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Governor Tom Wolf approves Pennsylvania budget

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After being signed by the House and Senate in the past two days, Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to the keystone state's budget a week behind schedule. Wolf celebrated the commitment to education shown in the budget. The agreement secured a historic $1.8 billion investment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Court blocks Pennsylvania's carbon emissions plan

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A state court temporarily blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change, ruling Friday in favor of coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. Commonwealth Court granted a preliminary injunction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
