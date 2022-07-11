ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash's Candice Patton Says She Almost Quit Show Because of Fan Harassment

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Candice Patton Wants Inclusivity in Television: Ones to Watch. Candice Patton is detailing the dark side of TV fandoms. The Flash actress recalled being harassed by fans when she joined The CW series as Iris West in 2014. "I wanted to leave the show as early as season two," she...

ComicBook

The Flash Star Candice Patton Explains Season 8 Absence

The CW's The Flash just wrapped up its eighth season earlier this week with the season finale concluding the long-running fight between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) as well as bringing Iris West Allen (Candice Patton) back from the "dead" as it were, finally resolving her time sickness storyline and seeing her reunited with Barry back home in Central City. Iris' return was great news for fans of the series, as well as the news that Patton had signed on for the show's upcoming ninth season. But while both of those things were well-received by fans, questions remained as to why Patton was so absent for most of Season 8. Now, the series star is clarifying the situation.
