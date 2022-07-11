ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunny Joke to start a Monday – If every day is a gift, I want to know where I can return Mondays....

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend. WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?. Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#East Wind
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

The first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy