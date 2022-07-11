ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Cat's Reaction to Owner Quarantining With COVID-19 Is So Cute Yet So Sad

By Liz O'Connell
pethelpful.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know by now the protocols to follow with COVID-19. The three W's have been repeated over and over again - wear a mask, wash your hands and wait 6 feet apart. And then of course, if you're exposed or test positive, quarantining. But whether that quarantine lasts for two...

pethelpful.com

Comments / 8

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Protective Cat Holding on Tightly to ‘His Baby’ Is Just the Best

The only thing cuter than one animal is a pair who absolutely love each other. Here's Exhibit A, one sweet cat named Mozart and his foster kitten, whom he positively adores. The two can be seen snuggling together as they nap on the couch, though even as his eyes are getting heavy, Mozart keeps a protective paw on the baby.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Covid#So Sad#Quarantine#Toys#Cat S Reaction#Tiktok
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Horse's Reaction to Seeing the Ocean for the First Time Is a Sight to Behold

One of the greatest joys of having an animal companion is experiencing the world through their eyes. What was once a mundane task becomes full of joy and curiosity, all thanks to a slightly new perspective. Horse trainer Juliette got to experience this firsthand when she brought her horse, Oitava,...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Kind Gesture Toward Dog Having a 'Bad Dream' Melts Our Hearts

There is a dirty rumor out there that cats and dogs don't get along. But in many households that just isn't true. In fact, one TikTok creator shared just how much her two animals get along in a video where her Tortoiseshell Cat was comforting her Border Collie. You have to check it out!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Not-So-Subtle Way of Waking Up French Bulldog Is Just Priceless

Remember how fun sleepovers would be when you were little? The endless snacks and late-night talking. It would be the highlight of your entire week. Maybe even the month! But you can't forget about how annoying it would be if you were the first one up. You'd be unsure of whether or not you should wake the others. So you'd suffer in silence until the late morning. Trust us, we've been there before! Too bad we didn't pick up the confidence to wake our friends up earlier. We could've learned a trick or two from this little cockatoo!
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy