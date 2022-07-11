ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 1 day ago
Alligator at Palm Island Park in Mount Dora, Florida Mount Dora Buzz/Facebook screenshot

A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted.

According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns.

A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus alligator to be relocated.”

Resident Rick Cooper was there that morning, and wrote in the comments that he managed to capture video of the large reptile, which was having a protein-packed breakfast.

“Unusual encounter on the boardwalk this morning,” Cooper captioned the post. “After a moment or two to take photos and a video — giving the gator his space — I left him alone.”

Cops came soon after and shut down the park, the bystander said, adding that he was surprised to see the alligator so high above the water.

“To get to this spot, he had to go quite a distance,” Cooper wrote.

Mount Dora Buzz’s Facebook page reposted the video, which has already racked up almost 100,000 views.

“A wayward gator took a stroll on Mount Dora’s scenic Palm Island Boardwalk,” read the caption. “No worries, he already had a meal!”

In the clip, the gator is seen toward the edge, still, near the water, right under a bench on an observatory deck. It has a large bird — which Cooper tagged as an anhinga, similar to a cormorant — in its chompers.

“See which way he’s headed?” whispers a man off camera.

“Oh, he’s big,” says another man.

In the Buzz’s comments section, many people duly voiced their concern, as the park’s boardwalk is a popular destination for strolling, sightseeing and walking dogs: “Oh my! Been there in that exact spot!”

Others joked that the animal just wanted to eat in peace in the shade.

Though the alligator does not appear “aggressive” in the footage, it reportedly was seen hissing and lunging toward folks.

By Monday morning, Palm Island had reopened, but visitors were told to enter at their own risk as the gator had not been found.

TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park

TALLAHASSEE - A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Wells, 44, said he grabbed the alligator, cuffing its legs, but realized that was dangerous, according to the report. "He said he quickly realized that was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Florida Teen Girl Missing After Using An Adult "Sugar Daddy" Website

15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AOL Corp

A teen girl was out scalloping at this Florida beach, cops say. Then came the shark

A frightening scene played out on Thursday in Keaton Beach, off the Gulf Coast in northwestern Florida, after a young girl was attacked by a shark. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the teen suffered “serious injuries” and risks losing her leg. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had successful surgery and is expected to survive.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Alissa Rose

Beware of the most dangerous tree in the world found in Florida

According to Guinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States is the manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella). The milky-white sap and fruit of the manchineel trees are the biggest threats. The fruits look like small green apples and have the nickname "Manzanilla de la Muerte," which means "Little Apple of Death."
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

