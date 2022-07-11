ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Rain didn’t stop 18th annual Sunflower Festival in Mountain City

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It couldn’t rain on organizers’ Sunflower Festival Saturday as craft vendors and food trucks lined Main Street for the 18th year in a row.

The event celebrates summertime and all the natural beauty that comes with it. Sunflowers used to grow in nearby fields, and event coordinator Renee Proffitt said that although they no longer do, the Sunflower Festival kept its name within the town and neighboring communities.

“One time we had sunflower fields, but we do not have any now,” she said. “We just remain the name because sunflowers make you happy, so it’s just a good thing we kept the name, and everyone knows it as the Sunflower Festival.”

More than 250 vendors participated in the event, which also featured a sunflower pageant and live music.

Community Policy