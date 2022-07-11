ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stalking suspect jailed in Red Oak

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges in connection with a domestic incident...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Red Oak man booked for burglary

(Red Oak) -- A suspect is charged in connection with a burglary investigation in Red Oak. Red Oak Police say 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory of Red Oak was arrested early Monday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony. Gregory's arrest stems from an investigation which began after officers were sent to 1402 Eastern for a reported burglary. Police say someone entered the residence in the early afternoon hours and removed items. Upon further investigation, officers located some of the missing items at the Oak Creek Apartments.
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report three arrests

(Red Oak) Three people have been arrested in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department responded to a burglary at 1402 Eastern. Sometime in the early afternoon on Monday someone entered the residence and removed items from the house. Upon investigation, officers located some of the missing items at Oak Creek Apartments and arrested 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory, of Red Oak. Gregory is charged with 3rd Degree Burglary (Class D Felony). Gregory’s bond was set at $5,000.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak suspect pulled over with revoked license

(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. Red Oak Police say 30-year-old Dylan James Hambright was arrested for driving while a license is denied for revoked on the prevous charge of OWI--a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Broadway at around 5:40 a.m. An investigation determined Hambright's license was revoked through Iowa.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman jailed for prescription drug possession

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces drug charges following her arrest late Monday evening. Red Oak Police say 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers was arrested for unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Eilers' arrest took place in the 2400 block of North 8th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Eilers is...
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Oak#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Red Oak Police
KETV.com

Wanted federal fugitive arrested by Council Bluffs Police Department

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A wanted federal fugitive was taken into custody by the Council Bluffs Police Department on Monday night. Keven Spanel, 59, ran from law enforcement Wednesday after being released on medical furlough by a federal judge. According to U.S. Marshal's office, Council Bluffs police were responding...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Criminal mischief arrest in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces criminal mischief charges. Red Oak Police say 60-year-old Edward Michael Liford was arrested early Sunday afternoon for 4th degree criminal mischief. Liford's arrest took place at a location on North Broadway shortly after 1:10 p.m. Liford is being held in the Montgomery...
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha Crimestoppers looking for suspects in neighborhood car fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Crimestoppers are looking for the people involved in a car fire in a neighborhood Monday. Officials say the car fire was in the area of Grover & S. 96th St. Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic man sentenced to prison for Willful Injury

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been sentenced to prison for the charge of Willful Injury. According to court records, 20-year-old Michael Gehling reached a plea agreement on May 6th, pleading guilty to the charge of Willful Injury. The court dismissed the Attempted Murder charge. This charge stems from a stabbing incident near 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic on April 4th. Gehling was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge of Willful Injury.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Warrant

(Creston) Creston Police apprehended a Creston man on a Union County Warrant on drug possession charges. Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash on Monday afternoon on the warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1st offense. Officers transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until the Judge could see him.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. Police arrested 40-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston Friday at the Hanson Fitness parking lot. Officers transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail on a Driving While Barred charge. Police arrested 44-year-old Kameo Margaret Smith of Creston Friday for having an animal...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood man booked on Cuming County, NE warrant

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant Monday. The Glenwood Police Department says 27-year-old Zachary Digilio of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Cuming County warrant in Nebraska for failure to appear. Digilio was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County man booked on drug possession

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a weekend arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zackary William Gray was arrested late Sunday evening for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The arrest took place on Nuckolls Street at around 8:20 p.m. Gray was released from...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Missing man located

Update: Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says Bob Shamblen was located at 6:43 pm. His family has been notified and he is receiving medical care at this time. (Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Robert “Bob” Shamblen, who was reported missing today (Monday) by his wife. Robert has Alzheimer’s and was in contact with his wife via a prepaid cell phone stating “he was stuck in the woods”. Robert is described as a white male, 5’7”, 200 lbs, grey balding hair and eye glasses. He may be wearing a green and white shirt and jeans. He was last seen on Sunday when he went to bed and was gone by 9:00 this (Monday) morning. It is unknown exactly when he left.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police investigating hit and run that left man critically injured

(Red Oak) A man was critically injured in a hit and run accident in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation. On Sunday at around 11:15 p.m., 57-year-old Pablo Rivera of Red Oak was riding a bicycle southbound at the intersection on N 8th Street and E Corning Street when a vehicle, traveling eastbound on Corning Street, struck the male and left the scene, leaving the man critically injured.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy