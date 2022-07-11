ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Operation Dry Water: Ohio boating patrols issue 500 warnings, citations on July 4 weekend

By Maeve Walsh
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio law enforcement officers took aim at risky boating practices during Independence Day weekend.

Through its Operation Dry Water campaign, officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued 37 boating citations and 447 safety warnings to boaters in Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways during the Fourth of July weekend, ODNR announced in a Monday news release.

Operation Dry Water, the ODNR said, is a nationwide awareness campaign against driving a boat under the influence, which is the leading cause of injuries and deaths on the nation’s waterways.

“Our participation in Operation Dry Water has proven to be an excellent way to promote safe boating,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our officers were out there making sure everyone was taking the proper precautions- from life jackets to avoiding alcohol – and making sure state waters were safe for the busy holiday weekend.”

While more than 500 boating citations and safety warnings were delivered, officers only issued four boating under the influence violations this year, compared with six violations in 2021, according to ODNR spokesperson Stephanie O’Grady.

