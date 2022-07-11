ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD searches for an armed robbery suspect

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago
Photo credit NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department needs help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery of a business near Dillard University.

Police say the robbery happened Monday in the 2100 block of Caton Street.

According to investigators, the armed suspect entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. The employees complied with the suspect's demands and the suspect fled in a gray Infinity Q70.

If you know the whereabouts or the identity of this suspect, please notify Third District Detective William Torres at 504-658-6030, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or 1-877-903-7867

Robert Miles
2d ago

two things personally with this whole deal! one you going to see more robberies cuz it's hard out! the other is why would you put yourself out there cameras are everywhere. ... eye in the sky!

Face Plant
2d ago

If you see a masked active person with their hood up, be very cautious!!

