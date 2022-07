On Sunday, July 10, park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder, Colorado, had been injured in a significant tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. It was later determined that a 59-year-old female from Boulder, also suffered injuries from a fall in the same area. Bystanders heard her calls for help and aided her.

