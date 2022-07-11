ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Insurers propose premium increases as subsidy cliff looms

By Jessie Hellmann
Roll Call Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurers in the individual market are proposing significant rate increases for 2023 — a move that will add more pressure for Congress to extend subsidies that help people buy health insurance. Insurers say the increases are necessary because they expect more people to make up for doctor visits...

rollcall.com

