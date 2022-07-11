Insurers propose premium increases as subsidy cliff looms

In the torrent of major cases that came down at the end of this historic Supreme Court term, you’d be forgiven if you missed the 5-4 decision in Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety. But the decision—in which Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s progressives to vindicate the right of a disabled war veteran to challenge his state employer’s refusal to grant him accommodations based on Texas’s claims of “state sovereign immunity”—offered a significant victory for millions of veterans and current members of the armed services. Particularly in the aftermath of this otherwise brutal term for progressives, the decision is worth celebrating.

