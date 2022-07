You Saved the Grid. Brad Jones, the chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said Tuesday that Texans heeded the call for energy conservation on Monday. The supply was touch and go heading into the high demand of the afternoon, but Jones said enough people turned up their thermostats and flicked off lights to save the same amount of power produced by two large plants. We’ve already broken the record demand for energy eight times this summer, and maybe relying on conservation efforts to keep the energy flowing isn’t the best solution, but we made it. For now.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO