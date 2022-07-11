ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Victims identified in double homicide in Fresno. Police say a disturbance preceded shooting

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

The Fresno Police Department on Monday identified the man and woman killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

Killed were 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez, police said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Iowa Avenue and North Eighth Street, police said. Officers found the man a woman each with one single gunshot wound.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

In Monday’s update, police reported that detectives learned of a disturbance between two groups began near the intersection of Iowa and Eighth.

Police said a suspect vehicle drove away possibly north on Eighth. It’s not clear if there was one or two shooters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oe3HQ_0gbeTaJb00
Stacy Zurita, 21 FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uian_0gbeTaJb00
Raul Nunez, 25 FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Up to 10 witnesses gave officers their statements, police said.

Officers found three shell casings at the scene.

The department’s ShotSpotter electronic audio surveillance system did not detect any shots fired since it was likely just a bit out of range, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Comments / 11

Dee Bee
1d ago

another gang murder in Fresno..... meanwhile fod is still pulling over citizens and generating revenue. When will Fresno leadership be held accountable

Reply(2)
4
Irene
1d ago

What a beautiful young woman. So much to do in life other than being in the streets or gangs. Hope they catch whoever did this.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest several suspects in deadly shooting

TULARE – Tulare police are questioning several suspects who struck three people and killed one on Stoney Creek Street over the weekend. According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 the officers responded to the 1000 block of Stoney Creek Street regarding four to five shots fired. Upon arrival three subjects were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to local area hospitals for treatment.
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: 2 sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in 2020, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, the DA’s office announced that Thyshawn Thompson, 26, and Lenard Luster, 25, were sentenced for a drive-by shooting that killed Demarko White, […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Violent Crime#North Eighth Street#Shotspotter
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly steals couple’s phones at gunpoint in Visalia

Originally published as a Visalia Police Department Facebook post:. “On 7-6-22 at approximately 11:18 p.m., Officers responded to Ruiz Park in the 600 block of E. Buena Vista Ave. regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Two victims stated they were sitting in their parked vehicle when a male approached, brandished a firearm, and demanded their property. The male suspect fled the area with both victim’s cell phones.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in Hwy 33 crash near Mendota

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A 41-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash outside Mendota last week, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. On July 5, officials say 41-year-old Dolores Llamas Martinez of Fresno was in a sedan that came to a stop at Highway 33 and Panoche Road. As the sedan then entered the intersection it was struck by a minivan traveling southbound on Highway 33.
MENDOTA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
297
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy