ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk mocks efforts to ‘force’ him to buy Twitter

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aNDq_0gbeTZNk00

( The Hill ) — Elon Musk on Monday tweeted a meme mocking Twitter as it prepares to sue Musk for attempting to back out of a deal to buy the social media giant.

The meme shared by Musk includes four sequential images of the Tesla founder in increasingly hysterical laughter, each of which is accompanied by a caption that criticizes the social media platform for Musk’s complaints it did not provide accurate and comprehensive information on “fake or spam” accounts.

“They said I couldn’t buy Twitter, then they wouldn’t disclose bot info, now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, now they have to disclose bot info in court,” the four captions read.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s tweet.

Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending $44B bid to buy it

Musk’s deal to buy the social media platform was thrown into turmoil when he demanded more information on the prevalence of fake accounts on Twitter, arguing the details were fundamental to the business and needed to complete the agreement.

Musk said the company refused to provide sufficient information, and cited that, in part, as why he was backing out of the deal.

Twitter’s board has vowed to take Musk to court for backing out of the agreement.

The Tesla CEO had said he was seeking to buy the company in the name of protecting free speech, previewing that he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump and add features like an edit button.

Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder in the spring, revealing in an April 4 regulatory filing that he had acquired a roughly 9 percent stake in the company, before making an offer to buy the company later that month at $54.20 a share.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
SlashGear

The Reason Elon Musk Is Facing A $258 Billion Lawsuit

Elon Musk is currently being sued for more than he is worth after being accused of running a "pyramid scheme." A lawsuit claiming damages of $258 billion was filed against the world's richest man in Manhattan on June 16. Musk's current net worth, according to Forbes' "real-time billionaires" list, is $212.5 billion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
BUSINESS
WANE 15

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Virginia

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department. Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to abandon $44 billion deal

Twitter (TWTR) has made good on its promise to drag Elon Musk into court and potentially force the Tesla CEO to acquire the social media company, despite Musk saying he is killing the deal. On July 12, Twitter filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court — the country’s preeminent business...
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy," court documents showed. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process," the lawsuit contended.
DELAWARE STATE
TechCrunch

Elon Musk tells Twitter he is killing the deal

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect,” Musk’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.
BUSINESS
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy