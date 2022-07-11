ABBA tribute concert coming to Brandon in October
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An ABBA tribute concert is set to make a stop in Brandon on Saturday, October 8.Fantasia to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
The Concert – A Tribute to ABBA will include over 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes All and more.
Doors to City Hall Live will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will start at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15. Purchase tickets here .
